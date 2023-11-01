Sumter County Fire Rescue gives safety tips for colder months

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Sumter County Fire Rescue (SCFR) is reminding residents to stay safe during the colder months.

Most home fires happen during the colder months, according to SCFR. The department is asking residents to stay safe when using fireplaces and space heaters.

Here are some of the tips provided by SCFR on how to safely stay warm during the winter:

Have your chimney annually inspected and cleaned by a professional.

Only burn dry, seasoned wood

Never plug space heaters into extension cords or power strip plugs.

Keep space heaters three feet away from all combustible material, such as bedding, furniture and curtains.

Turn off space heaters when you leave a room or go to bed.

Make sure each level of the home and every bedroom has working smoke detectors. Make sure to test them regularly.

