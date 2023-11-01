Sections of Dougherty Co. road set to close to replace drainage pipes

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A Dougherty County road has been closed to replace multiple drainage pipes starting on Friday.

Sections of Mud Creek Road will be closed for about two weeks, according to the Dougherty County Police Department (DPCD).

The county’s contractor will be replacing multiple drainage pipes in the 700 block of Mud Creek Road. During this time, sections of Mud Creek Road will be closed to all traffic.

Drainage improvements are expected to be completed within 14 days.

DCPD advises motorists to use Flowing Well Road and Eight Mile Road as detours. Motorists should be alert to changing driving conditions and expect delays.

