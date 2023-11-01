We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Sections of Dougherty Co. road set to close to replace drainage pipes

The county’s contractor will be replacing multiple drainage pipes in the 700 block of Mud Creek...
The county’s contractor will be replacing multiple drainage pipes in the 700 block of Mud Creek Road. During this time, sections of Mud Creek Road will be closed to all traffic.(MGN / Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A Dougherty County road has been closed to replace multiple drainage pipes starting on Friday.

Sections of Mud Creek Road will be closed for about two weeks, according to the Dougherty County Police Department (DPCD).

The county’s contractor will be replacing multiple drainage pipes in the 700 block of Mud Creek Road. During this time, sections of Mud Creek Road will be closed to all traffic.

Drainage improvements are expected to be completed within 14 days.

DCPD advises motorists to use Flowing Well Road and Eight Mile Road as detours. Motorists should be alert to changing driving conditions and expect delays.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old boy dies after being struck by car, walking home in Tifton
UPDATE: 5-year-old boy dies after being struck by car in Tifton
Mahenique Parks mugshot
Man wanted on 60 felonies in Georgia arrested by U.S. Marshals in Albany
Photo of Lowndes County bar shooting victim Brianna Long
NEW DETAILS: Victim identified in Lowndes Co. bar shooting, GBI investigates
Photo of Roslyn McMath
Authorities find missing Terrell Co. woman in Albany
Photo of the aftermath of a fatal mobile home fire in Albany
NEW DETAILS: 1 killed in Monday night Albany mobile home fire

Latest News

Drivers are advised to avoid the area until crews have repaired the road and cleared the street.
Portions of E. Broad Ave. closed due to cave-in, crews working on repairs
Officer Quinones and Bandito; Officer Abercrombie and Rogue
Valdosta Police Department welcomes 2 new K-9’s
The department is asking residents to stay safe when using fireplaces and space heaters.
Sumter County Fire Rescue gives safety tips for colder months
Georgia Military College (GMC) has announced a partnership with the Americus Police Department.
Georgia Military College announces partnership with Americus Police Department