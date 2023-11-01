Reviewing 2023 Sunbelt Ag Expo

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB’s Jim Wallace was joined by Chip Blalock, Executive Director of the Sunbelt AG Expo, wrapping up the 45th edition of the Sunbelt Ag Expo.

What can you tell us? How did it go?

“The good Lord blessed us with Chamber of Commerce weather. Beautiful cool mornings, warm afternoons, got a little dust settling rain the week before that we so desperately needed. Just a great week with great exhibitors, great crowds, great demonstrations throughout the grounds. Great farmer of the year program. I just can’t say enough about it. What a great week it was. And thanks to everybody that helped us make it happen.”

It is a coming together of agriculture, no doubt about that. Any idea how many people came?

“Through the door, we had about 54,000 that included about 30,000 paid. And then when you have all the exhibitors and service folks, guests and so on, the final number was right at 54,000.”

That is a large attendance. No doubt about that. And one of the things I had noticed being there was the number of kids I know that’s one of the missions is to teach about agriculture for students in the future. You had quite a few of them there to learn.

“We did. We had about 750 in the youth educational challenges that we hold on the Wednesday of the show we had probably. 40 or 50 in the Ag advocacy contest at Farm Bureau puts on the Georgia Farm Bureau had a lot of kids with displays in the farm credit building with their AG mechanics projects. We never designate Wednesday as kids day. It just kind of happens that way. Over the last 45 years and. We are. I’m proud of the kids that we have come to show the FFA kids 4H, they are our future and we believe in educating them while they’re still in school, so we’ll have great leaders for tomorrow.”

Well, there was a lot of very, very talented young people there and a lot of folks that were just, you know, enjoying the day, walking around, learning about agriculture. So that’s a great mission you have. You’ve had 45 Sunbelt Ag Expos and I know you’re already getting ready for 46.

“Our sights are squarely set on October 15, 1617, 2020, 46th annual edition, North America’s Premier Farm show, where we come together. And present the largest conglomeration of Ag technology in the world for the farmers to come in and see and experience. Take home information to make life better on the farm and also for our consumers to come in and see what the farmers do to continue to produce that safe, abundant, economical supply of food, fiber and shelter.”

All right. Thank you very much. Chip Blalock with the Sunbelt Ag Expo. Thank you very much for your help.

“Thank you, Jim. It’s always a pleasure. I appreciate the opportunity.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.