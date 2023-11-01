We're Hiring Wednesday
Portion of E. Broad Ave. closed off due to cave-in, crews actively working on it

Drivers are advised to avoid the area until crews have repaired the road and cleared the street.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area until crews have repaired the road and cleared the street.(MGN Online)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A road in Albany is closed off due to a cave-in.

On Wednesday, crews blocked off part of the 1700 block of E. Broad Avenue at Sunbeam Lane due to a cave-in, according to a release by the city of Albany.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area until crews have repaired the road and cleared the street.

Stay with WALB for updates.

