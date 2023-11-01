Portion of E. Broad Ave. closed off due to cave-in, crews actively working on it

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A road in Albany is closed off due to a cave-in.

On Wednesday, crews blocked off part of the 1700 block of E. Broad Avenue at Sunbeam Lane due to a cave-in, according to a release by the city of Albany.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area until crews have repaired the road and cleared the street.

