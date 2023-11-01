Parents don’t blame driver after Tifton accident that killed 5-year-old boy

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The parents of a 5-year-old boy who was struck and killed on a Tifton highway on Sunday say they don’t blame the driver.

The fatal accident happened around 6 p.m. somewhere along Highway 319 when 5-year-old Devin Estes was hit and killed by a car as he was trying to cross the busy highway with an adult. The Georgia State Patrol said that the driver will not be facing charges.

The family wants the driver to know they forgive them.

The Estes family wants the driver to know they are not blaming them for the accident. (walb)

“Cuz this is just as hard on you to have to live with as it is for us. This was a tragic accident,” Adam Estes, Devin’s father said.

Georgia State Patrol said the driver who was traveling southbound on Highway 319 attempted to brake but couldn’t in time and hit 5-year-old Devin Estes. Devin’s parents were the first ones to get to him to try and give him CPR.

“It was hard to say but we knew when we got there that he wasn’t with us and to a parent, that doesn’t matter. We were going to do all we could to save him. It’s been hard on us all but we know he’s in a better place,” Adam said.

The family and so many others in the community remember Devin as an outgoing sweet young boy who had an infectious smile.

Devin was a student at G.O. Bailey Elementary School and played football. (Jeannie Courtoy)

“He was a brave, smart little boy. He was loved so very much by all of us,” said Amber Courtoy, Devin’s mom.

Devin’s little brother, Dylan Estes, said he would miss playing games with Devin.

“He will always be in my heart,” he said.

While the community’s support has helped the family get through this tough time, they tell me it’s hard to imagine a world without Devin in it.

“This has been a horrible three days of our lives and will forever put a hole in our hearts,” Courtoy said.

A Tifton church is helping to raise money for the family to cover funeral expenses. Click here to learn how you can help.

