Man wanted in Decatur County for aggravated assault

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is asking the public for assistance in locating this suspect.

James Aldridge, 36, stands 6′2 and weighs approximately 240 pounds.

If anyone has information regarding this suspect’s whereabouts, please call Investigator Garrett Wooten at (229) 400-8027 or the DCSO at (229) 248-3044.

