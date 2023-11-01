Man wanted for aggravated assault, 9 counts of cruelty to children in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is currently searching for a man who they say assaulted his child’s mother in front of multiple children.

Mykeil Rivers, 26, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, nine counts of third-degree cruelty to children, aggravated battery, terroristic threats and acts, financial transaction card theft and financial transaction card fraud.

Rivers reportedly choked and knocked the tooth out of his child’s mother in front of his nine children, according to a statement from APD. Police say he then stole her debit card and used it.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 302-0784.

