Lowndes Co. Disaster Recovery Center closes, Idalia relief efforts nearing the end

$3.5 million has been allocated to help those in Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Glynn and Lowndes counties
The Federal Emergency Management Agency assists Hurricane Idalia survivors in Lowndes County and surrounding areas.(Source:WALB)
By Heidi Paxson
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, the Lowndes County Disaster Recovery Center closed its doors as relief efforts for Hurricane Idalia near the end.

If you’re in Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Glynn, or Lowndes counties and still need help, you have until Monday, Nov. 6 to apply for FEMA assistance.

Since federal relief was approved nearly 6 weeks ago, $3.5 million has been allocated to help those in Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Glynn and Lowndes counties.

As FEMA’s Media Relations Specialist Jack Pagano explains – now is the time to ask for help.

“FEMA understands people need this money to get them back on their feet,” said Pagano. “To get back to what life was before the storm. As you know it’s coming up on 60 days. Don’t feel that FEMA’s not there. They’re there, but you have to file the forms.”

Hurricane Idalia survivors may be eligible for a weekly benefit of as much as $365 under the federally funded, state-administered Disaster Unemployment Assistance program.

More than $10 million in federal assistance has been approved to support the recovery of Georgia survivors.

“If you don’t file, you never have the chance to get a penny,” said Pagano. “If you file, you have a chance. Be honest, be truthful, and be real and I guarantee you’ll get some assistance.”

