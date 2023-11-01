We're Hiring Wednesday
GBI investigating Coffee Co. officer-involved shooting

The GBI was called in to take over the investigation.
The GBI was called in to take over the investigation.
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was called to help in a Coffee County investigation on Wednesday afternoon after an officer-involved shooting.

Around 3 p.m., the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office was conducting an investigation involving the theft of cargo trailers. During the investigation, the suspects attempted to use deadly force against deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

The GBI was called in to take over the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WALB for updates.

