Family, Lowndes Co. community reacts after deadly bar shooting kills 21-year-old

Brianna Long
Brianna Long(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Brittanye Blake
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - We’re hearing from the family of a 21-year-old woman who was killed by a stray bullet inside a Lowndes County bar on Sunday.

Three days after Brianna Long was struck by a bullet inside the Pier Bar in Remerton, investigators have still not reported an arrest.

“Anyone with information needs to come forward,” Morgan Long, Brianna’s aunt, said.

Long was shot while cleaning up the bar at the end of the night on Sunday, Oct. 29. At around 2:30 a.m. bullets came into the bar from a shooting outside.

WALB shared a poll on Instagram and Facebook for people to anonymously share how they feel about safety at Remerton bars.

Some of those responses were “there needs to be more patrolling at the bars,” “the area has been known for danger,” and that others would normally take safety precautions when in the area.

Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk says that while he does not want to discourage businesses in the area, he does caution people when they are patronizing the area.

“If you know people are getting hurt in a place, don’t go. That will stop it. “There have been so many problems. we will probably increase our patrol in that area and possibly joint road blocks with agencies, in addition to picking up some of these guns. that’s the easiest way to get guns off the street.”

“She was a bright light,” Morgan said.

WALB will have more on this story. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

