Crisp County fire truck hit by tractor trailer in weekend crash

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Traffic was stopped for hours after a crash involving a semi-truck and a Crisp County fire truck on Saturday.

According to Georgia State Patrol (GSP), on Oct. 28, around 1:24 a.m., state troopers were called to investigate a crash on I-75 near mile marker 103.

During the investigation, state troopers say they found that while a Crisp County fire truck was helping to block southbound lanes as crews worked on the wreck, a tractor-trailer did not move over in time and hit the front of the parked fire truck.

The crash completely stopped traffic in the southbound lanes of I-75 for around two and a half hours as the vehicles were moved, GSP confirmed.

No injuries were reported.

