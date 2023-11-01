We're Hiring Wednesday
Crisp County fire truck hit by tractor trailer in weekend crash

No injuries were reported.(Arizona's Family)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Traffic was stopped for hours after a crash involving a semi-truck and a Crisp County fire truck on Saturday.

According to Georgia State Patrol (GSP), on Oct. 28, around 1:24 a.m., state troopers were called to investigate a crash on I-75 near mile marker 103.

During the investigation, state troopers say they found that while a Crisp County fire truck was helping to block southbound lanes as crews worked on the wreck, a tractor-trailer did not move over in time and hit the front of the parked fire truck.

The crash completely stopped traffic in the southbound lanes of I-75 for around two and a half hours as the vehicles were moved, GSP confirmed.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

