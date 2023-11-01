Coffee Co. voters to see education sales tax on the 2023 ballot

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - During the 2023 election cycle, Coffee County residents will get to decide whether or not to continue a 1 cent educational sales tax that’s currently in effect in the county.

If Coffee County residents vote “yes” for the E-SPLOST — that 1% tax increase will help revitalize two schools including George Washington Carver’s freshman campus on Gaskin Avenue.

“We plan to incorporate the new construction on that site, to esthetically be pleasing to the community, and also to provide a safe environment for all of our students to attend,” Coffee County Schools Superintendent Morris Leis said.

In addition to revamping the schools, Leis says they plan on adding a tennis court to Coffee County Middle School.

“We’ve got a really good tennis program and they’ve done a great job over the years,” Leis said. “And this will give them a place to practice at their school and to have their tennis competitions at their school.”

Before you head to the polls to cast your vote, here’s something you should know. Renewing the educational sales will only extend the current 1% sales tax for education for an additional five years.

An extension of the current sales tax is not an additional tax.

In addition to the projects the school district has in the works, Leis says this will promote a better future for students.

“And they’ll be used by children who aren’t even born yet. So, we believe this is a good investment in the community, a good investment in the growth of the community, and we’re real excited about the opportunities,” Leis said.

