Bringing in November with Sweet Potato Souffle

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Town and Country host Alicia Lewis welcomed Cairo High Culinary Instructor Chef Brady Benson and senior Maci Dawson. What a way to kick-off November, better than homemade sweet potato souffle in the kitchen.

Chef Benson shared the impact of having a culinary program offered on a high school level, and that it allows students to get a sense of the career.

Cairo High Schools is one of many schools in the state to offer a culinary learning program.

