We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Bringing in November with Sweet Potato Souffle

Catch Town and Country every Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m.
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Town and Country host Alicia Lewis welcomed Cairo High Culinary Instructor Chef Brady Benson and senior Maci Dawson. What a way to kick-off November, better than homemade sweet potato souffle in the kitchen.

Chef Benson shared the impact of having a culinary program offered on a high school level, and that it allows students to get a sense of the career.

Cairo High Schools is one of many schools in the state to offer a culinary learning program.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old boy dies after being struck by car, walking home in Tifton
UPDATE: 5-year-old boy dies after being struck by car in Tifton
Mahenique Parks mugshot
Man wanted on 60 felonies in Georgia arrested by U.S. Marshals in Albany
Photo of Lowndes County bar shooting victim Brianna Long
NEW DETAILS: Victim identified in Lowndes Co. bar shooting, GBI investigates
Photo of Roslyn McMath
Authorities find missing Terrell Co. woman in Albany
Photo of the aftermath of a fatal mobile home fire in Albany
NEW DETAILS: 1 killed in Monday night Albany mobile home fire

Latest News

Catch Town and Country every Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m.
Bringing in November with Sweet Potato Souffle
Officer Quinones and Bandito; Officer Abercrombie and Rogue
Valdosta Police Department welcomes 2 new K-9’s
(Source: Pixabay)
Albany bishop opens Christian Bookstore in Albany
The bookstore opened on Wednesday and the ribbon was cut at 10 a.m.
Albany bishop opens Christian Bookstore in Albany