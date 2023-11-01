Albany bishop opens Christian Bookstore in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany bishop is opening a Christian bookstore in Albany.

Bishop Frederick Williams is the senior minister at the Gethsemane Worship Center. He is the new owner of a Christian bookstore and gift store in Albany.

“It’s located right here on Dawson Road, 2231 Dawson Road and it’s just filled with Christian books and all kind of self-help books, things that we need to live a a great life,” he said.

Williams said that Albany needs a Christian bookstore right now.

“Well, you know, we’re a Good Life City and we have spent countless of time trying to improve our community and we noticed the closing of most bookstores throughout the US, especially in Georgia. I think the closest one to us is about 60 miles. And so if we’re going to really be the Good Life City, we need to invest back in our community, that they would have a place they can come in and read books, drink coffee, get a latte, or just have a wonderful time. And so we wanted a personal store. People can run in and get communion whatever they need. They can get the materials here locally,” he said.

The bookstore will also be a center where people can gather and learn. Williams said they want people to feel like they are at a good Christian faith environment.

“We don’t want it to be a Black thing, white thing, Hispanic thing. This is our Christian store, the whole city. And my plan is to continue to bring us together. As one big family, he had all been in surrounding,” he said.

The bookstore opened on Wednesday, Nov. 1 and the ribbon was cut at 10 a.m., and the store will be open from that point on.

“And what we don’t have, we have a big suggestion box and we’re going to make it happen, as per the needs of our own community,” Williams said.

Many people are also ordering books online, and Williams says Albany needs a physical bookstore where people can peruse the books.

“Yeah, because at our time when we order online, we already know what we’re ordering, but you get a chance to come in and see the different authors and the different material and as well as we’re going to open up a section here for any local artist. I mean, authors that have written a book and want to get it into the store. It’s just a good place to come and find new things that we may not have thought about. So that’s the purpose of having a facility,” he said.

