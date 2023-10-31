We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Tarantula crossing the road blamed for crash that sent motorcyclist to the hospital

A tarantula crossing the road in Death Valley National Park caused a traffic crash that sent a...
A tarantula crossing the road in Death Valley National Park caused a traffic crash that sent a Canadian motorcyclist to the hospital, the National Park Service said.(Source: Volker Toensing)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - A tarantula crossing the road in Death Valley National Park caused a traffic crash that sent a Canadian motorcyclist to the hospital, the National Park Service said.

Swiss travelers, driving a rented camper van, braked suddenly to avoid hitting the tarantula as it crossed State Route 190 on Saturday, the park service said. The 24-year-old motorcyclist then struck the back of the camper van. The motorcyclist’s condition was not immediately available Monday.

Death Valley’s desert landscape runs along part of central California’s border with Nevada and is known as the hottest place on Earth. Much of the national park’s roads remain closed following flash floods that occurred when the remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary swept through the region in August.

“The spider walked away unscathed,” the park service wrote in a statement.

While tarantulas spend most of their lives in underground burrows, 8- to 10-year-old males go aboveground in the fall to search for a mate, the park service said.

A bite from the non-aggressive arachnids is reportedly similar to a bee sting, officials said, and is not deadly to humans.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Lowndes County bar shooting victim Brianna Long
NEW DETAILS: Victim identified in Lowndes Co. bar shooting, GBI investigates
One person was killed in a three-vehicle wreck on GA 300 on Saturday evening.
GSP investigates 3-vehicle crash in Crisp Co. that killed 1
Mahenique Parks mugshot
Man wanted on 60 felonies in Georgia arrested by U.S. Marshals in Albany
If anyone has information, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS
Man shot several times in Albany, suspect unknown
Cordele Police needs help identifying theft suspect
Cordele Police needs help identifying theft suspect

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2011, file photo, a JetBlue logo is displayed on the side of a jet as...
Biden administration takes on JetBlue as its fight against industry consolidation goes to court
Chief John Pelletier said the footage shows the bravery of officers who ran toward danger to...
GRAPHIC: Maui police release body camera footage from day of wildfires
FILE-Cans of Bud Light chill in a refrigerator in Oakland, Calif., Friday, April 28, 2023. AB...
Bud Light brewer is still struggling to sell beer in North America over trans promotion backlash
Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza.
Israeli forces battle Hamas around Gaza City, as military says 800,000 have fled south