New Crisp Co. deputy working the graveyard shift

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There’s no bones about it, even those at the toughest of jobs need to have some fun every once in a while.

Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock is doing just that, while also educating and engaging.

“When I picked up a bag of bones two weeks ago and put it together, I never realized he was going to want to come work for this agency and just stay here,” said Hancock.

He has quite the schedule with trunk or treat, and some hard days at work.

“When we first put him behind the desk a couple of weeks ago, we had a couple hundred people look at it and a few comments,” said Hancock. “Then as the week has gone on, we’ve picked up that momentum. Last week, whenever he worked the road check with us in his reflective vest and the proper equipment. We had over 256,000 people just look at that and some 32,000 comments and 50,000-something shares. So it’s been fun, and we know people have liked old bones.”

It’s been a long year and we could all use a laugh.

“We all need laughter,” said Hancock. “Laughter is the best medicine for us. I get texts at night now ‘Where’s he going tomorrow?’, ‘What’s Bones gonna do tomorrow?’ So we’re all the time thinking trying to figure out something to have him do. He’s been through every division of the sheriff’s office. Finally today, he got promoted and got his uniform.”

Officer Bones: “Sheriff, it’s been hard. You know you put me on the graveyard shift, and worked me to my bones.”

Until next year, Mr. Bones!

“Happy Halloween! We hope you get nothing but treats in your bag.”

