Dougherty County Commission tackles two projects

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Monday, the Dougherty County Commission made progress on two major projects aimed at improving Putney Park and making the addition of a county morgue more cost-effective.

For years, Dougherty County has been without a morgue, with Coroner Michael Fowler operating out of Phoebe North.

“We are in the construction documents phase now, preparing documents to go out for bid. The building is right at just under 3,400 square feet, with about another 1,000 square feet of covered courts, delivery and so forth,” said David Maschke, consultant for Maschke and Associates.

Fowler will be relocating to that new stand-alone building that will serve as both his office and the morgue once it’s completed in 2024. The consultant for the morgue says durable fencing is one priority of the project to ensure privacy.

“Solid vinyl fencing in field between the brick and we think that it will serve the purpose be easy to maintain and less costly,” said Maschke.

The total cost of the new building has not been determined yet, but the commission has budgeted $1.3 million for the project. The next step is for the consulting firm to provide a full detailed list of the cost breakdown.

However, the commission’s main goal is for the facility to be durable. They are looking to continue that theme with Putney Park’s multi-generational facility.

Putney Park. (WALB)

A new community center there, funded by SPLOST 7, will also cost over a million dollars. This project was approved back in May 2023.

“The government wheels turns slow, but they do work, and if you are patient, and one day you will drive down there and see the ribbon cutting,” said District 6 Commissioner Anthony Jones.

The commission also held a governmental affairs meeting after the work session ended.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.