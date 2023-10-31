Dougherty County Commission discusses updating ordinances

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Monday, the Dougherty Commission held a governmental affairs meeting to consider asking a Georgia law firm to help them update their code of ordinance when it comes to permits and zoning in the county.

District 5 Commissioner Gloria Gaines called this meeting, as she says there were some items long overdue for revitalization in the county’s code of ordinances.

“We also recognize at the same time that we need to review our codified ordinances to update them. It’s been several decades since they have been updated,” said Gaines.

Dougherty County Attorney Alex Shalishali has been in contact with a few Georgia law firms that oversee local government who could advise the county on how to best do this.

“In doing so, I reached out to ACCG for their recommendations as far as potential resources that could assist,” said Shalishali.

According to Advancing Georgia’s Counties, best practices include updating the ordinances once every five to 10 years and keeping codes current with the times. The first two areas that Gaines wants to tackle are zoning and permits.

“Sooner or later, all of our citizens will come into contact with county government. We just want to ensure that when they do come into contact with county government, that we’re operating at our best and most efficient as we try to serve them,” said Gaines.

The special committee came to the conclusion of having a meeting on Nov. 30 that will outline the cost, budget and logistics of the project.

