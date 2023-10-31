We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Dougherty County Commission discusses updating ordinances

District 5 Commissioner Gloria Gaines called this meeting, as she says there were some items long overdue for revitalization in the county’s code of ordinances.
By Fallon Howard
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Monday, the Dougherty Commission held a governmental affairs meeting to consider asking a Georgia law firm to help them update their code of ordinance when it comes to permits and zoning in the county.

District 5 Commissioner Gloria Gaines called this meeting, as she says there were some items long overdue for revitalization in the county’s code of ordinances.

“We also recognize at the same time that we need to review our codified ordinances to update them. It’s been several decades since they have been updated,” said Gaines.

Dougherty County Attorney Alex Shalishali has been in contact with a few Georgia law firms that oversee local government who could advise the county on how to best do this.

“In doing so, I reached out to ACCG for their recommendations as far as potential resources that could assist,” said Shalishali.

According to Advancing Georgia’s Counties, best practices include updating the ordinances once every five to 10 years and keeping codes current with the times. The first two areas that Gaines wants to tackle are zoning and permits.

“Sooner or later, all of our citizens will come into contact with county government. We just want to ensure that when they do come into contact with county government, that we’re operating at our best and most efficient as we try to serve them,” said Gaines.

The special committee came to the conclusion of having a meeting on Nov. 30 that will outline the cost, budget and logistics of the project.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Lowndes County bar shooting victim Brianna Long
NEW DETAILS: Victim identified in Lowndes Co. bar shooting, GBI investigates
One person was killed in a three-vehicle wreck on GA 300 on Saturday evening.
GSP investigates 3-vehicle crash in Crisp Co. that killed 1
If anyone has information, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS
Man shot several times in Albany, suspect unknown
Shy’Kemmia Pate was 8 years old when she disappeared on September 4, 1998.
Officials still searching for missing Dooly Co. woman 25 years later
Mahenique Parks mugshot
Man wanted on 60 felonies in Georgia arrested by U.S. Marshals in Albany

Latest News

Fowler will be relocating to that new stand-alone building that will serve as both his office...
Dougherty County Commission tackles two projects
The commission says they're looking for durable updates and new construction projects.
Dougherty County Commission discuss building new morgue, other projects
The investigation is still active.
5 suspects facing indictments in Turner Co. gambling investigation
Photo of Lowndes County bar shooting victim Brianna Long
NEW DETAILS: Victim identified in Lowndes Co. bar shooting, GBI investigates