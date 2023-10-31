We're Hiring Wednesday
Authorities search for critical missing woman out of Terrell County

Photo of Roslyn McMath
Photo of Roslyn McMath(Source: Terrell County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Law enforcement in Terrell County is currently searching for a missing woman who may be suffering from dementia, according to the Terrell County Sheriff’s Office.

Roslyn McMath was last seen around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31 wearing an aqua blue shirt and dark pants. She is 5′06″, weighs around 186 pounds and has brown eyes.

The direction she was headed is unknown.

She is likely driving a white Honda Odyssey EXL GA tag number: CJA2146.

If you see her, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (229) 995-4488.

