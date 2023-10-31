We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Albany haunted maze conjures up scares for a good cause

A haunted maze where all proceeds will go towards domestic violence resources.
By Lenah Allen
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday is Halloween, but for one Albany family, it’s not only a time to share spooky scares, but also a time to support a good cause.

The Haunted Mystic Maze located on East Doublegate Drive brought out the creepies and the crawlies. What started as your traditional trick-or-treating experience has turned into an over 100 Halloween decoration attraction.

“You never know when you walk around the corner. It could be a dummy, it could be an animatronic. You just never know,” said Wayne Allen, Haunted Mystic Maze creator.

This is the 4th year the Allen family is hosting their Halloween attraction.
This is the 4th year the Allen family is hosting their Halloween attraction.(walb)

The Allens said it takes about three months to get their version of a haunted maze set up. This is the fourth year the Allen family has hosted their free Halloween attraction, and only this year, they’re partnering up with Liberty House to end Domestic Violence Awareness Month with plenty of support.

“It’s wonderful to receive support from the community, especially now that across the nation we’re having cuts in victim services funding. To serve victims of domestic violence and be able to continue the work we do is very important,” said Diane Rogers, executive director of Liberty House.

The Allen family says they normally spend three months preparing their Halloween attraction.
The Allen family says they normally spend three months preparing their Halloween attraction.(walb)

Opie Owens, a neighbor of the Allens, said he never thought he would be living next door to a haunted maze.

“I think it’s even better than years past,” Owens said.

Tonette Allen, who also created Haunted Mystic Maze, said kids need a safe place to have fun in Albany.

“The kids need a good place to have fun and get a good scare. That’s what we want them to have,” Tonette said.

The scary fun will start at 5:30 p.m. on East Doubpegate Drive. The Allen’s ask you to be mindful of where you park.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Lowndes County bar shooting victim Brianna Long
NEW DETAILS: Victim identified in Lowndes Co. bar shooting, GBI investigates
Mahenique Parks mugshot
Man wanted on 60 felonies in Georgia arrested by U.S. Marshals in Albany
5-year-old boy dies after being struck by car, walking home in Tifton
UPDATE: 5-year-old boy dies after being struck by car, walking home in Tifton
One person was killed in a three-vehicle wreck on GA 300 on Saturday evening.
GSP investigates 3-vehicle crash in Crisp Co. that killed 1
If anyone has information, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS
Man shot several times in Albany, suspect unknown

Latest News

A haunted maze where all proceeds will go towards domestic violence resources.
Spooky Maze in Albany hosted for a good cause
WALB's Town and Country has returned with new host Alicia Lewis!
Happy Fright Night!
Town and Country Host and Producer
All Things Spooky this Season!
Illegal dumping that residents say happens periodically, is progressively getting worst in one...
Residents address illegal dumping problem in Valdosta