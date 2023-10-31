5-year-old boy dies after being struck by car, walking home in Tifton
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A 5-year-old boy was hit by a car and killed on Sunday Oct. 29, according to Tift County Coroner Melissa Carroll.
According to Corner Carroll, Devin Estes was playing outside and walking back towards his home when he was hit by a car on Highway 319.
He was transported to Tift Regional Medical Center where he later died from multiple blunt force trauma.
He attended G.O. Bailey Elementary School in Tifton.
Tift County Schools shared a Facebook post.
WALB will provide more information as received.
