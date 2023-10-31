We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

5-year-old boy dies after being struck by car, walking home in Tifton

5-year-old boy dies after being struck by car, walking home in Tifton
5-year-old boy dies after being struck by car, walking home in Tifton(MGN)
By Lenah Allen and WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A 5-year-old boy was hit by a car and killed on Sunday Oct. 29, according to Tift County Coroner Melissa Carroll.

According to Corner Carroll, Devin Estes was playing outside and walking back towards his home when he was hit by a car on Highway 319.

He was transported to Tift Regional Medical Center where he later died from multiple blunt force trauma.

He attended G.O. Bailey Elementary School in Tifton.

Tift County Schools shared a Facebook post.

WALB will provide more information as received.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Lowndes County bar shooting victim Brianna Long
NEW DETAILS: Victim identified in Lowndes Co. bar shooting, GBI investigates
Mahenique Parks mugshot
Man wanted on 60 felonies in Georgia arrested by U.S. Marshals in Albany
One person was killed in a three-vehicle wreck on GA 300 on Saturday evening.
GSP investigates 3-vehicle crash in Crisp Co. that killed 1
If anyone has information, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS
Man shot several times in Albany, suspect unknown
Cordele Police needs help identifying theft suspect
Cordele Police needs help identifying theft suspect

Latest News

1 killed in Monday night Albany mobile home fire
1 killed in Monday night Albany mobile home fire
District 5 Commissioner Gloria Gaines called this meeting, as she says there were some items...
Dougherty County Commission discusses updating ordinances
Fowler will be relocating to that new stand-alone building that will serve as both his office...
Dougherty County Commission tackles two projects
The commission says they're looking for durable updates and new construction projects.
Dougherty County Commission discuss building new morgue, other projects