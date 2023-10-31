5 suspects facing indictments in Turner Co. gambling investigation

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Five suspects have now been charged in connection to illegal coin machine operations, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

On Tuesday, Oct. 10, a grand jury ruled on the indictments of five suspects that they were guilty of Georgia gambling law crimes, the GBI said in a statement.

On Monday, Oct. 30, the GBI along with multiple local law enforcement offices the five suspects wanted on gambling-related charges in Turner County.

The investigation found that customers we receiving cash payouts for winning credits at Coin Operated Amusement Machines (COAMS) instead of noncash prizes, which is Georgia law.

The following suspects were charged

Rohitbhai Patel, 43, of Tifton

Sabrina Bolton, 37, of Valdosta

Wendy Golden, 38, of Rebecca

Sherry Matamoros, 42, of Sycamore

Brandy Euliano, 50, of Sylvester

The investigation is still active. Tips can still be made to Turner County Sheriff’s Office at 229-567-2401 or the GBI’s Commercial Gambling Unit at 404-270-8491. Anonymous tips can be made by clicking here.

