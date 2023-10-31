1 killed in Monday night Albany mobile home fire

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was killed in an Albany mobile home fire Monday night, according to Dougherty County Corner Michael Fowler.

Roy Mathis, 77, was identified as the victim that died, and he was pronounced dead at 10 p.m.

According to Fowler, he died from smoke and heat inhalation.

There is speculation that it could have been an explosion, and it happened on 500 section of Pine Bluff Road of Imperial Mobile Home Park.

Neighbors described hearing something like a bomb go off and the next thing neighbors saw was the trailer on fire, according to Fowler.

