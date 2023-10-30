Tifton pharmacy one of the first to offer low-THC medical cannabis

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Low-THC medical cannabis is officially being sold now in South Georgia. A Tifton pharmacy is one of the first to provide the product.

Tifton Drug Company received its first shipment of medical cannabis products — a long-awaited opportunity for some families in South Georgia who have either had to wait for online orders or travel outside of Georgia to get their medicine.

Medical Cannabis can be used to treat major health conditions including severe epilepsy and seizures. (walb)

“We’re all hurting everywhere ma’am. So, in rural Georgia, we most certainly need it,” said Leroy Dennard, a Tifton resident.

Jimmy Carson, another Tifton resident, says he was surprised but glad Tifton was one of the first places to offer the medicine.

“If it can give relief to the people that are suffering, it’s a really good thing,” he said.

The product is coming from a Georgia physician-owned medical cannabis provider, Botanical Sciences. Access to medical cannabis in Georgia became legal after the Georgia State Senate passed House Bill 324, also known as Georgia’s Hope Act in 2019 — allowing Georgians with certain medical conditions access to THC products. But it’s just in 2023 that medical marijuana companies have been able to produce and distribute such products in the state.

“We’re not selling buds or flowers or weed. What we’re selling is capsules. We’re selling tinctures. We’re selling lovage, and we’re also selling some topical creams,” said Bill Posey, Tifton Drug Company owner and pharmacist.

Bill Posey says the new product will be a new medical alternative for families in need. (walb)

Posey said he sees this as an educational opportunity for not only people who rely on the medicine but also those who want to learn more about it.

“We are really, I think, offering cutting-edge therapy to individuals in this community now,” Posey said.

While the product is available for customers to purchase, there are mandated procedures that require you to get a cannabis access card. You can get that from one of 12 public health department locations in Georgia, depending on your health condition. Click here to learn more.

