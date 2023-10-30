We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Tifton pharmacy one of the first to offer low-THC medical cannabis

Tifton Drug Company received its first shipment of medical cannabis products on Monday.
By Lenah Allen
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Low-THC medical cannabis is officially being sold now in South Georgia. A Tifton pharmacy is one of the first to provide the product.

Tifton Drug Company received its first shipment of medical cannabis products — a long-awaited opportunity for some families in South Georgia who have either had to wait for online orders or travel outside of Georgia to get their medicine.

Medical Cannabis can be used to treat major health conditions including severe epilepsy and...
Medical Cannabis can be used to treat major health conditions including severe epilepsy and seizures.(walb)

“We’re all hurting everywhere ma’am. So, in rural Georgia, we most certainly need it,” said Leroy Dennard, a Tifton resident.

Jimmy Carson, another Tifton resident, says he was surprised but glad Tifton was one of the first places to offer the medicine.

“If it can give relief to the people that are suffering, it’s a really good thing,” he said.

Tifton Drug Company received its first shipment of medical cannabis products

The product is coming from a Georgia physician-owned medical cannabis provider, Botanical Sciences. Access to medical cannabis in Georgia became legal after the Georgia State Senate passed House Bill 324, also known as Georgia’s Hope Act in 2019 — allowing Georgians with certain medical conditions access to THC products. But it’s just in 2023 that medical marijuana companies have been able to produce and distribute such products in the state.

“We’re not selling buds or flowers or weed. What we’re selling is capsules. We’re selling tinctures. We’re selling lovage, and we’re also selling some topical creams,” said Bill Posey, Tifton Drug Company owner and pharmacist.

Bill Posey says the new product will be a new medical alternative for families in need.
Bill Posey says the new product will be a new medical alternative for families in need.(walb)

Posey said he sees this as an educational opportunity for not only people who rely on the medicine but also those who want to learn more about it.

“We are really, I think, offering cutting-edge therapy to individuals in this community now,” Posey said.

While the product is available for customers to purchase, there are mandated procedures that require you to get a cannabis access card. You can get that from one of 12 public health department locations in Georgia, depending on your health condition. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Lowndes County bar shooting victim Brianna Long
NEW DETAILS: Victim identified in Lowndes Co. bar shooting, GBI investigates
One person was killed in a three-vehicle wreck on GA 300 on Saturday evening.
GSP investigates 3-vehicle crash in Crisp Co. that killed 1
If anyone has information, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS
Man shot several times in Albany, suspect unknown
Shy’Kemmia Pate was 8 years old when she disappeared on September 4, 1998.
Officials still searching for missing Dooly Co. woman 25 years later
Mahenique Parks mugshot
Man wanted on 60 felonies in Georgia arrested by U.S. Marshals in Albany

Latest News

District 5 Commissioner Gloria Gaines called this meeting, as she says there were some items...
Dougherty County Commission discusses updating ordinances
Photo of Lowndes County bar shooting victim Brianna Long
NEW DETAILS: Victim identified in Lowndes Co. bar shooting, GBI investigates
The Georgia Poison Center is stressing that this is not the time for parents to let their...
Ga. Poison Center pushes ‘common sense’ candy safety practices during Halloween
The store can be found at 2231 Dawson Road.
Local bishop opens Christian book store in Albany