Residents address illegal dumping problem in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been estimated that there are nearly 100 million tons of illegally dumped waste in the world... and periodically, this becomes a problem on the streets of Valdosta.

Residents in the Valdosta community feel they need no dumping signs, with fines attached in neighborhoods in their community.

This all comes after a massive pile of trash was illegally dumped off of Charlton and Force Street in Valdosta.

Executive Director of LAMP Homeless Shelter and a few friends, went out and cleaned the trash. As they say they feel it’s important to love where you live and work.

“Trash and debris that’s put beside the roads are not always picked up in a timely manner. Because of that— people who are on the streets went through it and it gets thrown by the weather down the entire street,” Yurshema Flanders, LAMP Homeless Shelter Executive Director, said. “As neighbors, helping neighbors, we just want to make sure that even if you didn’t do it— pick it up. Keep your street clean.”

WALB did reach out to the City of Valdosta, as this is city property, to see what could be done to prevent things like this from happening. We haven’t heard back as of yet.

