Man wanted on 60 felonies in Georgia arrested by U.S. Marshals in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man wanted for 60 felony charges in Albany, and other parts of Georgia, has been arrested by U.S. Marshals.

On Monday, Oct. 23, the Albany Police Department received information that a person with multiple warrants, Mahenique “E-Boi Malik” Parks, was driving a stolen Nissan from a woman in Savannah.

After the police tried to pull over and arrest Parks multiple times, officers pursued him on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

He was seen on North Jefferson Street near the Liberty Expressway before turning onto a sidestreet to avoid police.

Parks, along with two other people in the car, left the vehicle on foot and ran into the woods where they were found and arrested, according to APD.

Parks was arrested and charged with theft by conversion, obstruction of officers, driving without a license, fleeing and eluding police, speeding and reckless driving. He also faces other charges. He was arrested by U.S. Marshals hours after he ran.

Both passengers in the vehicle were also arrested.

Jawaski Fraizer, 27, was arrested and charged with obstruction of officers.

Jaynia Brown, 19, was arrested and charged with obstruction of officers.

