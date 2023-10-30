We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Man wanted on 60 felonies in Georgia arrested by U.S. Marshals in Albany

Mahenique Parks mugshot
Mahenique Parks mugshot(Source: Dougherty County Sheriff's Office)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man wanted for 60 felony charges in Albany, and other parts of Georgia, has been arrested by U.S. Marshals.

On Monday, Oct. 23, the Albany Police Department received information that a person with multiple warrants, Mahenique “E-Boi Malik” Parks, was driving a stolen Nissan from a woman in Savannah.

After the police tried to pull over and arrest Parks multiple times, officers pursued him on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

He was seen on North Jefferson Street near the Liberty Expressway before turning onto a sidestreet to avoid police.

Parks, along with two other people in the car, left the vehicle on foot and ran into the woods where they were found and arrested, according to APD.

Parks was arrested and charged with theft by conversion, obstruction of officers, driving without a license, fleeing and eluding police, speeding and reckless driving. He also faces other charges. He was arrested by U.S. Marshals hours after he ran.

Both passengers in the vehicle were also arrested.

Jawaski Fraizer, 27, was arrested and charged with obstruction of officers.

Jaynia Brown, 19, was arrested and charged with obstruction of officers.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a three-vehicle wreck on GA 300 on Saturday evening.
GSP investigates 3-vehicle crash in Crisp Co. that killed 1
crime scene tape
NEW DETAILS: Victim identified in Remerton bar shooting, GBI investigates
Shy’Kemmia Pate was 8 years old when she disappeared on September 4, 1998.
Officials still searching for missing Dooly Co. woman 25 years later
First Methodist Church of Albany has released a cookbook, titled "At the Table."
Albany church releases cookbook using recipes provided by members, family, friends
FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana...
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia

Latest News

Here are some fun and spooky events around Southwest Georgia that people of all ages can enjoy.
Spooky events across South Georgia
Valor Service Dogs plays a vital role in helping veterans and first responders regain their...
VFD raises $10K for Valor Service Dogs in annual 9/11 Memorial 5k
If anyone has information, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS
Man shot several times in Albany, suspect unknown
crime scene tape
NEW DETAILS: Victim identified in Remerton bar shooting, GBI investigates