Man shot several times in Albany, suspect unknown

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was hospitalized after being shot multiple times on Sunday, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the 1300 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard on a report of a possible shooting.

While on their way, a person who claimed to be a witness to the crime stopped officers to tell them a car had been hit with gunfire near the Mitsubishi dealership.

Police say the witness told them that the driver of the vehicle was taken to Phoebe Putney Hospital by another person for treatment.

APD confirms that the victim is now in stable condition after having multiple gunshot wounds.

No suspect information is currently known.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS

