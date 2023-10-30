We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

First Alert Forecast

We are expecting a major cool down by the end of October.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly clear skies throughout the night with a few areas of dense fog possible. A dense fog advisory is in place from 4 AM to 10 AM from parts of South Georgia. This will cause morning travel to be a bit dicey, so set aside some extra time for your morning commute. Lows for tonight will be in the low 60s. High pressure will keep things dry through the day on Monday, but a few clouds will linger. Highs for Monday will be in the 70s. A cold will swing through the area on Monday evening into Tuesday and will bring in cooler days through the middle of the week. Highs could only get into the upper 50s and mid-60s with lows being the coldest of the season down in the upper 30s and low 40s by Wednesday morning. Not only that but the cold front will introduce breezy winds out of the north up to 30 miles per hour by Tuesday evening moving into Wednesday. Surface high pressure will continue through the rest of the week and keep things dry. However, the cool weather will gradually start warming back up from the 50s and 60s closer to the 70s by Friday with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Though the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has now ended the investigation to identify...
Remains found near an Albany cemetery identified as missing person
Tune into WALB's Locker Room Report tonight at 11:10 p.m. for all the Friday night football...
Week 11: Final scores for South Ga. football, watch Locker Room Report
WALB has reached out the the GBI for more information.
GBI investigating shooting at Remerton club
Recovered meth from the crisp county traffic stop
Traffic stop leads to gallon size bags of meth being found, 2 arrests
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge

Latest News

WALB First Alert Weather
Dry front sends temps tumbling
Video from WALB
First Alert Weather 11pm Oct 28
WALB First Alert Weather
Weekend warm then colder next week
Video from WALB
First Alert Weather 6pm Oct 27