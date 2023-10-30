First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly clear skies throughout the night with a few areas of dense fog possible. A dense fog advisory is in place from 4 AM to 10 AM from parts of South Georgia. This will cause morning travel to be a bit dicey, so set aside some extra time for your morning commute. Lows for tonight will be in the low 60s. High pressure will keep things dry through the day on Monday, but a few clouds will linger. Highs for Monday will be in the 70s. A cold will swing through the area on Monday evening into Tuesday and will bring in cooler days through the middle of the week. Highs could only get into the upper 50s and mid-60s with lows being the coldest of the season down in the upper 30s and low 40s by Wednesday morning. Not only that but the cold front will introduce breezy winds out of the north up to 30 miles per hour by Tuesday evening moving into Wednesday. Surface high pressure will continue through the rest of the week and keep things dry. However, the cool weather will gradually start warming back up from the 50s and 60s closer to the 70s by Friday with lows in the 40s and 50s.

