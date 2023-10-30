First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A partly cloudy night ahead as a few clouds will be ushered in along a cold front. This front will live up to its name as temperatures behind it will be pretty chilly to cold at times.

On Tuesday, we will start seeing the effects of this front as highs will only climb into the 60s for a few areas. Clouds will be around and a few showers are possible, but most will remain dry. This will mean the only thing needed for trick or treating is a jacket that can double as a windbreaker. Wind speeds will be as high as 25 mph. By the night’s end, we will start feeling the cold lows as temperatures dive into the upper 30s. You will need a coat for your Wednesday morning commute as winds will stay elevated making the cold 30s even colder.

The middle of the week will feature similar conditions to Tuesday, but the biggest change will come to lows as freezing lows are possible for South Georgia on Thursday morning. We warm up and stay dry pushing forward into the weekend.

