We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

All Things Spooky this Season!

Catch Town and Country every Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m.
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Fun at Wild Adventures this Fall season, Great Pumpkin LumiNights! Held at Wild Adventures Theme Park Sept. 22 - Oct. 29. For more information visit wildadventrures.com.

Town and Country Producer, Randie Sumner joined host Alicia Lewis in the kitchen, to make viral TikTok spooky pizza.

Albany Police Department joined TnC to share Trick-or-Treat safety tips.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crime scene tape
NEW DETAILS: Victim identified in Remerton bar shooting, GBI investigates
One person was killed in a three-vehicle wreck on GA 300 on Saturday evening.
GSP investigates 3-vehicle crash in Crisp Co. that killed 1
Shy’Kemmia Pate was 8 years old when she disappeared on September 4, 1998.
Officials still searching for missing Dooly Co. woman 25 years later
First Methodist Church of Albany has released a cookbook, titled "At the Table."
Albany church releases cookbook using recipes provided by members, family, friends
FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana...
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia

Latest News

Illegal dumping that residents say happens periodically, is progressively getting worst in one...
Residents address illegal dumping problem in Valdosta
Catch Town and Country every Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m.
All Things Spooky this Season!
Organizations are hosting their first "Valdosta Street Feed". This event is something...
Valdosta Street Feed helps community members in need
Residents in the Valdosta community feel they need no dumping signs, with fines attached in...
Residents address illegal dumping problem in Valdosta