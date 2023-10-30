3 judges plead for foster care reconstruction in hearing with Ga. Sen. Ossoff

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - U.S. senator from Georgia, Jon Ossoff held a hearing to assess the overall state of the system.

“Hoteling” happens when a foster care organization is unable to accommodate a child due to things like lack of space, care or even resources.

But hoteling does not mean kids are kept in nice inns or resorts.

Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff called Monday’s hearing after a recent report found that judges were asked specifically to keep kids with special needs in juvenile detention centers with little to no care.

“Judge Altman has testified today regarding a meeting where DFCS (Georgia Division of Family & Children Services) leadership asked judges to keep children in juvenile detention facilities because they lacked adequate placements. Were you at this meeting?” Ossoff said.

“I was, yes.” Judge Young Simms, a Gwinnett County Juvenile Court judge, said.

“How did you feel when you heard this request?” Ossoff said.

“Frankly, I was heartbroken. I think if our child welfare system has gotten to the point where we want to extend the child’s time and attention just because we can’t find a place for them, then something’s wrong and it’s not working. And we need change.” Simms said.

The judges at Monday’s hearing reiterated that the goal of the foster care system is to lessen the adverse experiences children in the system face; which is why they were expressing their discontent with the current state of Georgia’s foster care system.

The hearing was only a chance for Ossoff to assess the system. WALB will update you if any changes come as a result.

