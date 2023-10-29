We're Hiring Wednesday
Officials still searching for missing Dooly Co. woman 25 years later


By Fallon Howard
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNADILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Shy’Kemmia Pate was 8 years old when she disappeared on September 4, 1998.

Sunday is Shy’Kemmia’s 34th birthday. Her family is still hoping for answers 25 years later.

“Basically search-wise we searched a ten-mile radius of the point she went missing from. The citizens in Unadilla were very cooperative and we searched just about every house, every building within a five blocks of the location,” Randy Lamberth, Dooly County Sheriff’s Office Investigator, said.

Veronica Pate, Shy’Kemmia’s mother, says the community support started well before police and investigators started the search.

“It made me feel good that I had support from the community of people that don’t know her and people who did know her,” Veronica said.

One message Laswanda Hickey, Shy’Kemmia’s sister, wants to make is making sure your kids are safe at all times as this could happen to anyone.

“Watch they kids and they need to make sure they know where they are at all times. And they need to protect them because whoever took her, it didn’t have anything to do with us. It never happened again, and she was just in a place where it happened to us,” Hickey said.

“Without social media only Unadilla would still know she is missing. Even when she came up missing I didn’t know that the police was still looking for her until 2012. They even came all the way to Michigan to search for her,” Rotando Freeman, Shy’Kemmia’s aunt, said.

Investigators say they have followed more than 100 leads in the case, with hopes of learning something about what happened to Shy’Kemmia. Her family says they’re not giving up hope that information will still come.

To support the family there will be a Gala on Saturday, November 4 for both Raymond Green and Shy”Kemmia Pate. The family also does a 5K walk in May during Missing Kids Month.

