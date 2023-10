REMERTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has taken over the investigation of a shooting incident that happened in Remerton early Sunday morning.

Officials confirmed there was a shooting at The Pier, formally known as Flip Flops, in Remerton at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

WALB has reached out the the GBI for more information.

