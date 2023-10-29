We're Hiring Wednesday
Dry front sends temps tumbling

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some clouds but more sunshine and warm 80s on Saturday. Tonight clear with near perfect viewing of the Full Hunter’s Moon and Jupiter.

We’ve got a few more unseasonably warm days which peaks into the upper 80s on Monday. The above average temperatures will tumble to seasonal upper 70s on Tuesday then below average low 60s Wednesday through Thursday and low 70s on Friday.

Expect increasing clouds with virtually no rain as the front moves SE into SGA Tuesday afternoon and evening. Once it passes winds shift and pick up from the northwest ushering in the chilliest airmass of the season so far.

Sunshine returns with highs low 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Morning lows in the 40s even 30s will have you grabbing a few warm layers. Although the fall chill starts relaxing Friday, below average temperatures and very dry conditions continue into the weekend.

