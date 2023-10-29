City of Tifton to host Scrap Tire Drop-Off event

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Tifton will be hosting a Scrap Tire Drop-Off event on Thursday.

No ID is required to drop off scrap tires.

However, there are some requirements for what will and will not be accepted:

No tires with rims will be accepted.

Only passenger, tractor trailer and front or rear tractor tires will be accepted.

Tires from tire retailers and repair shops will not be accepted.

No heavy equipment tires will be accepted.

The event will be at the Tift County Public Works Department on 2011 Whiddon Mill Road in Tifton from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.