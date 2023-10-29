We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

City of Tifton to host Scrap Tire Drop-Off event

The city of Tifton will be hosting a Scrap Tire Drop-Off event on Thursday.
The city of Tifton will be hosting a Scrap Tire Drop-Off event on Thursday.(unsplash.com)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Tifton will be hosting a Scrap Tire Drop-Off event on Thursday.

No ID is required to drop off scrap tires.

However, there are some requirements for what will and will not be accepted:

  • No tires with rims will be accepted.
  • Only passenger, tractor trailer and front or rear tractor tires will be accepted.
  • Tires from tire retailers and repair shops will not be accepted.
  • No heavy equipment tires will be accepted.

The event will be at the Tift County Public Works Department on 2011 Whiddon Mill Road in Tifton from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Though the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has now ended the investigation to identify...
Remains found near an Albany cemetery identified as missing person
Tune into WALB's Locker Room Report tonight at 11:10 p.m. for all the Friday night football...
Week 11: Final scores for South Ga. football, watch Locker Room Report
Recovered meth from the crisp county traffic stop
Traffic stop leads to gallon size bags of meth being found, 2 arrests
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana...
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia

Latest News

First Methodist Church of Albany has released a cookbook, titled "At the Table."
Albany church releases cookbook using recipes provided by members, family, friends
The annual fair has two more days left for families to have fun. The proceeds from the fair...
People come out to enjoy 75th Annual Exchange Club Fair, proceeds go towards local charities
The Albany Fair is one of the largest fundraisers that brings in about $40-60,000 dollars in...
People come out to enjoy 75th Annual Exchange Club Fair, proceeds go towards local charities
“Although Halloween can be a fun occasion for children and families, we want you all to be...
Albany police provides safety tips ahead of Halloween