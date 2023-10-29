City of Tifton to host Scrap Tire Drop-Off event
Published: Oct. 29, 2023
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Tifton will be hosting a Scrap Tire Drop-Off event on Thursday.
No ID is required to drop off scrap tires.
However, there are some requirements for what will and will not be accepted:
- No tires with rims will be accepted.
- Only passenger, tractor trailer and front or rear tractor tires will be accepted.
- Tires from tire retailers and repair shops will not be accepted.
- No heavy equipment tires will be accepted.
The event will be at the Tift County Public Works Department on 2011 Whiddon Mill Road in Tifton from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
