Albany church releases cookbook using recipes provided by members, family, friends

First Methodist Church of Albany has released a cookbook, titled "At the Table."
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany church has released a cookbook to benefit Sunday Evening with our Neighbors (S.E.W.N.).

First Methodist Church of Albany has released a cookbook with 365 recipes, titled “At the Table.” The cookbook will benefit S.E.W.N., a food service ministry, according to a release.

“Members of First Methodist, friends, and family have compiled their tastiest tried-and-true recipes into a single book that will be treasured for generations to come,” the release said.

The recipes range from appetizers to desserts. Each recipe includes the contributor’s name to make it easy to find the recipes from loved ones.

People can purchase a cookbook for $30 each at 307 Flint Ave. from Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

