GSP investigates 3-vehicle crash in Crisp Co. that killed 1

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is actively investigating a fatal Crisp County crash on Saturday evening.

At around 7:27 p.m., GSP troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on GA 300 at Old Albany Road, according to GSP.

A 2015 Ford F-150 Super Duty pulled in front of a 2021 Slingshot, causing the driver to break suddenly. A 2016 Mercedes GL 450 was driving behind the Slingshot and was unable to stop in time. The Mercedes struck the Slingshot after the initial impact.

The driver of the Slingshot was identified as Ishmael Tshombe Williams, 49, of Locust Grove, Georgia. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to GSP.

It is unknown if anyone will be charged in this crash.

Stay with WALB for updates.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.