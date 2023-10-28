We're Hiring Wednesday
Weekend warm then colder next week

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Although clouds lingered, dry conditions prevailed with highs low-mid 80s on Friday. No surprises for the weekend as rain stays away and the unseasonably warm temperatures continue with highs in the 80s and lows around 60.

Highs peak into the upper 80s on Monday before a dry cold front passes early Tuesday. Look for a big cooldown behind the boundary as brisk NW winds usher in much colder air. This brings seasonal upper 70s on Tuesday then rather chilly highs low 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Lows tumble into the 40s even 30s through the end of the week. Although the fall chill begins to relax on Friday temperatures remain below average into the weekend.

