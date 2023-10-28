We're Hiring Wednesday
Traffic stop leads to gallon size bags of meth being found, 2 arrests

Recovered meth from the crisp county traffic stop
Recovered meth from the crisp county traffic stop(Source: Crisp County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two Florida men have been arrested on drug charges following an arrest in Crisp County.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, a Crisp County deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle on the Georgia 401/I-75 for following too close to another car.

During the stop, the deputy brought out a K9, that alerted to a possible hit on the vehicle.

After searching the vehicle, two gallon-sized bags were found with possible methamphetamine, according to the sheriff’s office. A test later reportedly confirmed it to be methamphetamine.

Casey Howard, 36, of Vero Beach, Florida, was arrested and charged with following too closely, driving without a valid license and trafficking methamphetamine.

Gary Baker, 36, of Vero Beach, Florida, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Both were taken to the Crisp County Detention Center.

