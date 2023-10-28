Spooky events across South Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Halloween is coming up on Tuesday.

Here are some fun and spooky events around Southwest Georgia that people of all ages can enjoy.

October 30

Colquitt County High School Trunk or Treat

Colquitt County High School will host a Trunk or Treat event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the high school’s parking lot. Attendees are asked to enter through Doc Darbyshire Road.

Hallo-WIN Fall Festival

Windstream will host the Hallo-WIN Fall Festival from 5-7 p.m. at 282 Industrial Blvd. in Moultrie. The free event will have food, like pizza, hot chocolate and apple cider. Guests can also enjoy a bounce house, pumpkin painting and a costume contest for children ages 0-13. The contestants have a chance to win an Echo Dot for Kids.

Kids’ Spooktacular Haunted House

The kid-friendly haunted house will be from 6-7 p.m. at the Tift Theatre for Performing Arts. Tickets for kids are $2 and tickets for adults are $5. Click here to get tickets.

October 31

DCPD Trunk or Treat

The Dougherty County Police Department will host a Trunk or Treat event from 5-7 p.m. There will be music, games and prizes. The event will be at the Radium Springs Trail on 910 Skywater Blvd. in Albany.

Echols County Community Center Trunk or Treat

The Echols County Community Center will host a trunk or treat event at 7 p.m. Anyone who is interested in participating by setting up and distributing to trick or treaters are welcome to start setting up at 4:30 p.m.

Halloween Candy Caravan

The Sheriff’s Office will host a Halloween Candy Caravan from 6-8 p.m. The drive-thru event is kid-friendly and allows kids to safely trick-or-treat from the safety of their vehicles. The event will be at 2101 Technology Crossing, make sure to enter from S. Patterson Street.

Pelham Police Department Trick or Treat

The Pelham Police Department will host a trick-or-treat event from 5-7 p.m.

Sumner’s Spooktacular Halloween

The town of Sumner will be hosting a Halloween event from 6:30-9 p.m. at Sumner City Hall. The event will feature trick-or-treating, a family costume contest and a haunted hallway.

Know of a Halloween event in your area? Send us the details through Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.