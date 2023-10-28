We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Spooky events across South Georgia

Here are some fun and spooky events around Southwest Georgia that people of all ages can enjoy.
Here are some fun and spooky events around Southwest Georgia that people of all ages can enjoy.(CDC)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Halloween is coming up on Tuesday.

Here are some fun and spooky events around Southwest Georgia that people of all ages can enjoy.

October 30

Colquitt County High School Trunk or Treat

Colquitt County High School will host a Trunk or Treat event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the high school’s parking lot. Attendees are asked to enter through Doc Darbyshire Road.

Hallo-WIN Fall Festival

Windstream will host the Hallo-WIN Fall Festival from 5-7 p.m. at 282 Industrial Blvd. in Moultrie. The free event will have food, like pizza, hot chocolate and apple cider. Guests can also enjoy a bounce house, pumpkin painting and a costume contest for children ages 0-13. The contestants have a chance to win an Echo Dot for Kids.

Kids’ Spooktacular Haunted House

The kid-friendly haunted house will be from 6-7 p.m. at the Tift Theatre for Performing Arts. Tickets for kids are $2 and tickets for adults are $5. Click here to get tickets.

October 31

DCPD Trunk or Treat

The Dougherty County Police Department will host a Trunk or Treat event from 5-7 p.m. There will be music, games and prizes. The event will be at the Radium Springs Trail on 910 Skywater Blvd. in Albany.

Echols County Community Center Trunk or Treat

The Echols County Community Center will host a trunk or treat event at 7 p.m. Anyone who is interested in participating by setting up and distributing to trick or treaters are welcome to start setting up at 4:30 p.m.

Halloween Candy Caravan

The Sheriff’s Office will host a Halloween Candy Caravan from 6-8 p.m. The drive-thru event is kid-friendly and allows kids to safely trick-or-treat from the safety of their vehicles. The event will be at 2101 Technology Crossing, make sure to enter from S. Patterson Street.

Pelham Police Department Trick or Treat

The Pelham Police Department will host a trick-or-treat event from 5-7 p.m.

Sumner’s Spooktacular Halloween

The town of Sumner will be hosting a Halloween event from 6:30-9 p.m. at Sumner City Hall. The event will feature trick-or-treating, a family costume contest and a haunted hallway.

Know of a Halloween event in your area? Send us the details through Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Though the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has now ended the investigation to identify...
Remains found near an Albany cemetery identified as missing person
Tune into WALB's Locker Room Report tonight at 11:10 p.m. for all the Friday night football...
Week 11: Final scores for South Ga. football, watch Locker Room Report
Quaderious Deshawn Davis, 25,
Man arrested in Sumter County homicide investigation
Chavis Stokes
VIDEO: U.S. Marshals arrest one of 4 escaped Georgia inmates
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge

Latest News

“Although Halloween can be a fun occasion for children and families, we want you all to be...
Albany police provides safety tips ahead of Halloween
The search warrant resulted in the recovery of four firearms, one of which is reported stolen...
Man arrested after search warrant leads to recovery of several narcotics, 4 handguns
FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana...
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia
Recovered meth from the crisp county traffic stop
Traffic stop leads to gallon size bags of meth being found, 2 arrests