People come out to enjoy 75th Annual Exchange Club Fair, proceeds go towards local charities

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The 75th Annual Exchange Club Fair is already underway with just two days left to enjoy the fun.

All proceeds go to support the prevention of child abuse. On Saturday, many families were out enjoying the fair, all while supporting a good cause. WALB reports the success of the fair over the years.

People have two more days left of the fair and there is an opportunity from small rides to large rides. Your contribution helps support the prevention of child abuse.

The Albany Fair is one of the largest fundraisers that brings in about $40-60,000 dollars in hopes of giving back to local charities in the area.

“Through the funds that we give they are able to provide for them housing, lodging, and education to get them through high school and get them into college. A lot of them get scholarships to go to college,” Ralph Paustian, vice president of fairgrounds, said.

Maggie Reeves attended the fair on Saturday. She is a Camilla resident, an agriculture teacher at Baconton Charter and a fair attendee. She says the fair gives the students the experience to apply the skills they have learned.

“With being an Ag teacher, I have students that show livestock every year, and we love to participate in shows that are close to home,” Reeves said.

“I’m really trying to improve my showmanship so that’s one thing I’m going to work on this time. Improve that and maybe you could win something in showmanship, because that’s what it’s really about. Seeing how you work with your animal and yall’s connection,” Addison Cook, Bainbridge FFA chapter and livestock exhibitor, said.

One common theme among the attendees is having fun with family.

“It was really fun. First, it goes really slow and then it goes really fast,” Suri Apolito, fair attendee, said.

“It feels good as being a grandparent a grandmother you know it makes me feel good because I’m really the only one that can do for my grandkids. I have to do what I have to do, and I feel good about it,” Annette Rivers, Albany resident and fair attendee, said.

Next year, the fair is hoping to raise $100,000 to donate to charity.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.