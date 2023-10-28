We're Hiring Wednesday
Man arrested after search warrant leads to recovery of several narcotics, 4 handguns


The search warrant resulted in the recovery of four firearms, one of which is reported stolen and several narcotics.(Source: Crisp County Sheriff's Office)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A Vienna man was arrested after the Crisp County Special Response Team (SRT), the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI Southwest RDEO executed a search warrant.

On Thursday, the search warrant was executed in the 400 block of Burton Street in Vienna. The search warrant led to the discovery of crack cocaine, hydrocodone and oxycodone, as well as four handguns, one of which was reported stolen, according to officials.

Dwight Bernard Adams, 46, of Vienna, was arrested and taken to the Dooly County Jail. Adams is facing the following charges:

  • Three counts of possession of a Schedule II substance with the intent to distribute
  • Four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Three counts of possession of a Schedule II substance with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a park
  • Theft by receiving

Officials say additional charges are pending.

Mid-South Narcotics Task Force (MSNTF) worked on an investigation in reference to Adams, who traveled from Dooly County to Crisp County and was selling illegal narcotics, according to officials.

The investigation resulted in the MSNTF obtaining a search warrant for Adams’ residence and the vehicle he used to distribute narcotics.

“I am incredibly proud of our agency and the successful collaboration between our state and neighboring partners,” Sheriff Billy Hancock said.

