Heroes Among Us: Technical Sergeant Alice Hicks

TSGT. Alice Hicks has served in South Georgia for four years
By Heidi Paxson
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Technical Sergeant Alice Hicks spent the last four years in South Georgia, where she’s helped countless amount of people looking for guidance.

“So I haven’t quite journeyed overseas yet but I have been coast to coast to coast with Washington, New Jersey, California, Georgia,” Hicks said.

Hicks is nearing the end of her four-year contract in South Georgia.

Along the way, she’s continued her passion for recruiting.

“It’s amazing to be able to say that I have been a part of someone being able to start a fabulous career and I’m grateful for all the people I’ve been able to put in. I’m just grateful for what I’ve been able to do so far,” he said.

Her love for helping others stems from her parents. Her dad served 20 years in the Air Force, and her mother served for eight years.

“My dad was a recruiter during 9/11. I remember floods of people coming in and how he was able to help them and I really wanted to be part of that. And I have had such an opportunity to do that here in Southwest Georgia,” he said.

And although her family is getting ready to start a new adventure, she’s changed lives along the way– and truly enjoyed the area.

“It’s a great place to raise a family. I have a nine-year-old son and I just had twins here seven months ago. So, for them to be born here, I’m really proud of that. And I’m glad we’ll be able to say we’ve experienced all this stuff in Georgia and the twins being born here,” he said.

She says supporting and defending the Constitution is something that is still alive and well.

“Being part of one percent of the population that serves is a huge deal. I would say go for it. It’s a great journey. You’ll get so much experience, life skill, work skills out of it. I would say go for it. You’ll never know until you experience it yourself,” Hicks said.

