Albany police provides safety tips ahead of Halloween

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) provided some safety tips for Halloween, which is just around the corner.

“Although Halloween can be a fun occasion for children and families, we want you all to be mindful of useful safety tips,” APD said in a release.

Here are some of the tips APD provides:

Be alert for trick-or-treaters on Halloween. Slow down and continue to scan the roads in areas where they are likely to be or where sight distances are limited.

Drive slowly as there may be more pedestrians on the roads in places where they are not expected on Halloween.

Stay alert for pedestrians who may come out from between parked cars or behind shrubbery. Stop and wait for them to pass.

Stay off your phone while driving.

Instruct children to travel only in familiar, well-lit areas and stick with their friends.

Parents should wait for their children are home to sort and check treats before eating them.

Dress in light-colored clothes when out after dark, or add reflective tape or reflectors to be easily seen.

Only give and take wrapped or packaged candy.

Parents should accompany younger children while trick-or-treating, older children should be in a group.

APD recommends that Halloween activities be concluded by 9 p.m.

