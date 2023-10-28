Albany police provides safety tips ahead of Halloween
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) provided some safety tips for Halloween, which is just around the corner.
“Although Halloween can be a fun occasion for children and families, we want you all to be mindful of useful safety tips,” APD said in a release.
Here are some of the tips APD provides:
- Be alert for trick-or-treaters on Halloween. Slow down and continue to scan the roads in areas where they are likely to be or where sight distances are limited.
- Drive slowly as there may be more pedestrians on the roads in places where they are not expected on Halloween.
- Stay alert for pedestrians who may come out from between parked cars or behind shrubbery. Stop and wait for them to pass.
- Stay off your phone while driving.
- Instruct children to travel only in familiar, well-lit areas and stick with their friends.
- Parents should wait for their children are home to sort and check treats before eating them.
- Dress in light-colored clothes when out after dark, or add reflective tape or reflectors to be easily seen.
- Only give and take wrapped or packaged candy.
- Parents should accompany younger children while trick-or-treating, older children should be in a group.
APD recommends that Halloween activities be concluded by 9 p.m.
Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.