$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia

FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Officials said on Wednesday, Sept. 27, that the winner of the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot in August has come forward to claim the prize. The winning ticket was sold at a Publix supermarket in Neptune Beach, Fla., a town along the Atlantic Coast near Jacksonville, Fla.(Wilfredo Lee | AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Nobody won the jackpot in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, but one lucky person in Georgia did win $4 million.

The winning numbers were 11, 32, 43, 57 and 70, with Mega Ball 6 and Megaplier 4. The estimated jackpot now sits at $137 million, with a cash option of $59.8 million.

A winner in Texas also scored the $4 million Megaplier on Friday, while two others in Michigan and New Jersey won $1 million each.

The last jackpot win was on Oct. 6 in San Angelo, Texas.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

