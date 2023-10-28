$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Nobody won the jackpot in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, but one lucky person in Georgia did win $4 million.

The winning numbers were 11, 32, 43, 57 and 70, with Mega Ball 6 and Megaplier 4. The estimated jackpot now sits at $137 million, with a cash option of $59.8 million.

A winner in Texas also scored the $4 million Megaplier on Friday, while two others in Michigan and New Jersey won $1 million each.

The last jackpot win was on Oct. 6 in San Angelo, Texas.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.