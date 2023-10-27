We're Hiring Wednesday
Week 11: Here’s who’s hitting the South Georgia gridiron tonight

Tune into WALB's Locker Room Report tonight at 11:10 p.m. for all the Friday night football...
Tune into WALB's Locker Room Report tonight at 11:10 p.m. for all the Friday night football updates.(Source: WALB)
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s Week 11 of South Georgia high school football. Below is a list of games that we’re covering tonight. Be sure to come back throughout the night to see the final scores for your favorite teams!

And for the full recap on games, tune into WALB News 10 tonight at 11:10 p.m. for all the Friday night football updates.

7A

Valdosta @ Colquitt County @ - 7:30 PM

Lowndes @ Richmond Hill - 7:30 PM

6A

Lee County @ Thomas County Central – 7:30 PM

Houston County @ Tift County - 7:30 PM

5A

Greenbriar @ Coffee - 7:30 PM

4A

Bainbridge @ Hardaway – 7:30 PM

Westover @ Shaw - 7:30 PM

3A

Carver @ Dougherty – 7:30 PM

Thomasville @ Crisp County - 7:30 PM

Columbus @ Monroe – FINAL SCORE: Monroe 57, Columbus 7

2A

Worth County @ Sumter County @ - 7:30 PM

Fitzgerald @ Cook @ - 7:30 PM

Dodge County @ Berrien – 7:30 PM

A DIV 2

Seminole County @ Terrell County - 7:30 PM

Irwin County @ Early County – 7:30 PM

Randolph Clay @ Mitchell County - 7:30 PM

Baconton @ Miller County - 7:30 PM

Charlton County @ Clinch County - 7:30 PM

Atkinson County @ Lanier County - 7:30 PM

Telfair County @ Dooly County - 7:30 PM

Hawkinsville @ Wilcox County – 7:30 PM

Schley County @ Marion County - 7:30 PM

A DIV 1

Bacon County @ Brooks County - 7:30 PM

GIAA 11-Man

Tiftarea Academy @ Southland - 7:30 PM

Deerfield-Windsor @ Valwood - 7:30 PM

Pataula Charter @ Georgia Christian – 7:30 PM

Terrell Academy @ Brookwood - 7:30 PM

SGA @ Memorial Day – 6:30 PM

GIAA 8-MAN

Crisp Academy @ Westminster School of Augusta - 7:00 PM

Westwood @ Windsor Academy - 7:30 PM

Calhoun County @ Stewart County – 7:30 PM

GAPPS 8-MAN

Lafayette Christian @ Sherwood Christian Academy – 7:30 PM

