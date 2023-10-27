Valdosta Airman surprises his daughter at school after 6 month deployment

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A family in Valdosta has been reunited after a six-month deployment. Guadalupe Corona was able to surprise his daughter at school.

Six-year-old, Aurora, lit up when she saw her father walk into the gym. Her mother says since he was deployed, she has missed him so much.

“It’s been hard because every time we go to do something she says how much she misses her dad and wishes he was here with us. We’ve been trying to send as many pictures as possible and videos to keep him involved and slowly counting down the days. Seeing her light up was like Christmas,” Lauren Corona, said.

“It’s little things that I’m excited for, now that she’s started school, I’ve missed homework moments…it’s the little dad things that I’m excited for,” Guadalupe said.

The Corona’s said that making his return special for Aurora was very important, especially since this is her first year of school.

“It really does show home much they care about our girl. While we are stationed here I know we are in good hands,” Lauren said.

“It brought tears to my eyes. Because I know what it feels like, my husband is retired military, and my girls went through that too,” Kindergarten Teacher Angela Baxter said.

The Corona Family says they are happy to be back together to create new memories as a family.

