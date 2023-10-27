We're Hiring Wednesday
University cancels its football season, head coach resigns after player dies in shooting

Northwestern State has canceled its football season in the wake of a player’s shooting death. (Source: KALB)
By KALB staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB/Gray News) - A university in Louisiana has canceled the remainder of its football games this season following the shooting death of a player.

Northwestern State University announced this week that it has canceled the remainder of its 2023 football season due to safety Ronnie Caldwell’s death.

“Ronnie was a beloved member of our community, and we miss him dearly,” said Northwestern State University President Marcus Jones. “Our instinct was to return to the field of play following his death, but we’ve since learned that the hurt on our team was too deep.”

School officials cited the mental health and well-being of its student-athletes as the primary reason for its decision.

“It is in the best interest of our players, coaches, and staff to pause and to take this time to mourn, to heal and to support Ronnie’s family,” Jones said.

The school also has accepted the resignation of head coach Brad Laird who was in his sixth season as head coach of the Demons football team.

“Due to the loss of Ronnie and the emotional burden it has caused me, I don’t feel I can give my all to these players or this program,” Laird said. “Any coach will tell you that their players become like family, so the loss of Ronnie was like losing a son.”

Caldwell, 21, was a junior safety from Texas who was traveling with the team in a coaching capacity, helping other defensive backs, as he was recovering from an injury.

According to Louisiana police, the 21-year-old died Oct. 21 from injuries suffered when he was shot multiple times. His death remains under investigation.

Current assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Weston Glaser will step in as interim head coach while the athletic department said it will begin an immediate search for the team’s next head coach.

“I want to thank our team, family, friends and the whole Northwestern State community. We appreciate your support during this challenging time.” Jones said.

Copyright 2023 KALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

