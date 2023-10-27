Sumter Co. Planning and Zoning Commission denies SA Solar rezoning request

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Residents in Sumter County spoke out Thursday night during the Sumter County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting about the potential of solar panels on farmland.

While residents went home happy as the planning commission denied SA Solar’s request, it’s not over just yet.

“I’m for solar farms but I oppose solar facilities on greenspace.” said a resident against the solar panels. “I think this project has the potential to be a showcase solar project.” said another resident for the solar panels.

Americus Resident in opposition of solar panels (WALB)

A few Sumter County residents are on both ends of the spectrum when it comes to SA Solar wanting to expand

“We’re an agricultural community and to come in and take agricultural land and put solar farms on it takes away from the community.” said Americus resident Ginger Starling.

Ginger Starling, Americus Resident (WALB)

Ginger Starling, a vocal Sumter County resident who grew up around agriculture knows its importance and says it could affect nearly 18-20 businesses.

Albany resident and owner of the Westover Animal Clinic Dr. Henry Hart who is now retired is living his passion to be on his farm in Sumter County.

“Southwest Georgia has some of the best farmland in the state.” said Hart. “...we don’t need to be losing it to Solar Farms. At some point, maybe not in my lifetime, but next generation or two food will be a problem.” Hart added.

Dr. Henry Hart, Sumter County Farm Owner (WALB)

Those in opposition to the rezoning say they aren’t completely against the idea, just not on agricultural land. Starling shares some other ideal places.

“Parking lots, concrete parking lots, put them out in an industrial track where it is nothing there.” said Starling.

The next step is for this to go before the Sumter County Board of Commissioners where they will make the final call to approve or deny SA Solar’s request on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 500 West Lamar Street, Americus, GA 31709

WALB will be at that meeting and bring you the latest developments on-air and online.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.